Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Santander says technical difficulties affecting UK customers

  • The bank has 14 million customers in Britain and said in a statement on Twitter it was working hard to fix the problem.
  • "You can access cash from other bank's ATMs and at the Post Office."
Reuters 15 May 2021

LONDON: Santander told UK customers on Saturday a technical problem was affecting its services, stopping people from withdrawing funds from some of its cash machines and from logging onto their accounts online.

The bank has 14 million customers in Britain and said in a statement on Twitter it was working hard to fix the problem.

"We're very sorry for any inconvenience," the bank said.

"You can access cash from other bank's ATMs and at the Post Office."

Santander Post Office ATMs UK customers technical difficulties

Santander says technical difficulties affecting UK customers

WB recognizes Ehsaas Emergency Cash program among world's largest in terms of coverage

Pakistan records 1531 COVID-19 cases in a single day, a new low since May 9

Death toll rises to 132 as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank

Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians

Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern

Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply

Pakistan to receive $153 million from World Bank for coronavirus vaccines

WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children

Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar

Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters