Business & Finance
Santander says technical difficulties affecting UK customers
- The bank has 14 million customers in Britain and said in a statement on Twitter it was working hard to fix the problem.
- "You can access cash from other bank's ATMs and at the Post Office."
15 May 2021
LONDON: Santander told UK customers on Saturday a technical problem was affecting its services, stopping people from withdrawing funds from some of its cash machines and from logging onto their accounts online.
The bank has 14 million customers in Britain and said in a statement on Twitter it was working hard to fix the problem.
"We're very sorry for any inconvenience," the bank said.
"You can access cash from other bank's ATMs and at the Post Office."
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building which housed AP, Al Jazeera offices
Santander says technical difficulties affecting UK customers
WB recognizes Ehsaas Emergency Cash program among world's largest in terms of coverage
Pakistan records 1531 COVID-19 cases in a single day, a new low since May 9
Death toll rises to 132 as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank
Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians
Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern
Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply
Pakistan to receive $153 million from World Bank for coronavirus vaccines
WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children
Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar
Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments