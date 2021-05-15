World
Merkel rejects bringing forward Germany's exit from coal
- "Those affected need some reliability on the path to climate neutrality," Merkel said. "I don't want to unravel this again after one year."
- Climate activists say that without an earlier coal phase-out, the more ambitious climate protection targets which Merkel's government just agreed on cannot be achieved.
15 May 2021
FRANKFURT: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday rejected demands to bring forward an exit date for ending coal generation in Germany, currently set at 2038.
"Those affected need some reliability on the path to climate neutrality," Merkel said. "I don't want to unravel this again after one year."
Climate activists say that without an earlier coal phase-out, the more ambitious climate protection targets which Merkel's government just agreed on cannot be achieved.
The draft law - stipulating that Germany aims for a 65% cut in carbon emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2045, up from a previous 55% for 2030 and net zero by 2050 - followed a court ruling last month that a 2019 law failed to ensure sufficient climate protection.
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building which housed AP, Al Jazeera offices
Merkel rejects bringing forward Germany's exit from coal
WB recognizes Ehsaas Emergency Cash program among world's largest in terms of coverage
Pakistan records 1531 COVID-19 cases in a single day, a new low since May 9
Death toll rises to 132 as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank
Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians
Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern
Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply
Pakistan to receive $153 million from World Bank for coronavirus vaccines
WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children
Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar
Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments