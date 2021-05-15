Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply

  • Murtaza Wahab says Sinopharm has not been banned in Sindh, only its fresh dose has been stopped for the time being
  • The Sindh Health Department has instructed the medical staff to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine instead of Sinopharm to first-time receivers
Fahad Zulfikar 15 May 2021

(Karachi) The Sindh government has stopped fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their first dose of the vaccine.

In a tweet, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has said that fresh doses of Sinopharm vaccine have been stopped temporarily to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their first dose of the vaccine.

He clarified, "Sinopharm has not been banned in #Sindh, only its fresh dose has been stopped for the time being." He added that the decision has been made to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their first dose of Sinopharm.

Meanwhile, DG Health Sindh has issued orders to the district health officers across the province. The Sindh Health Department has instructed the medical staff to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine instead of Sinopharm to first-time receivers. It said that any new individual will not be given the Sinopharm vaccine.

Despite the instructions, 3,335 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine were administered in Karachi East, 913 in Karachi West, and 173 in Malir.

Murtaza Wahab Sindh govt coronavirus pandemic AstraZeneca vaccine Sinopharm vaccine clarification ensure adequate supply not banned

Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply

Death toll rises to 132 as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank

Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians

Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern

Pakistan to receive $153 million from World Bank for coronavirus vaccines

WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children

Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar

Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

Elon Musk says Tesla will no longer accept bitcoin for car payments

Over seven million in Pakistan will benefit from Ehsaas Kafalat Program, says Sania Nishtar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters