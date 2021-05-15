Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply

(Karachi) The Sindh government has stopped fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their first dose of the vaccine.

In a tweet, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has said that fresh doses of Sinopharm vaccine have been stopped temporarily to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their first dose of the vaccine.

He clarified, "Sinopharm has not been banned in #Sindh, only its fresh dose has been stopped for the time being." He added that the decision has been made to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their first dose of Sinopharm.

Meanwhile, DG Health Sindh has issued orders to the district health officers across the province. The Sindh Health Department has instructed the medical staff to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine instead of Sinopharm to first-time receivers. It said that any new individual will not be given the Sinopharm vaccine.

Despite the instructions, 3,335 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine were administered in Karachi East, 913 in Karachi West, and 173 in Malir.