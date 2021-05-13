Covid-19 vaccination for 30 & above from 16th

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief, Asad Umar, Wednesday, asked people aged 30 and above to register themselves for the coronavirus vaccine from May 16.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar announced that the government had decided to open registrations for another age group as the vaccine supply in Pakistan continues to improve and the country’s vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

“Starting Sunday the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens,” he tweeted.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country.

The vaccine registration for the age group has been going on since April 27, whereas walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above are under way in the country.

Vaccination centres are vaccinating people in two shifts during Ramazan, the NCOC had earlier stated.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

Meanwhile, according to latest Covid-19 data released by the NCOC, the country, Wednesday, reported 2,869 new coronavirus cases and 104 Covid-19 deaths.

After the detection of 2,869 new Covid-19 cases, the national tally of active coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 76,536.

According to the NCOC, over the past 24 hours, 5,200 coronavirus patients have recovered from the deadly disease taking the national tally of recoveries to 771,692, since the pandemic outbreak.

Out of 104 patients who have died in the past 24 hours, 89 were under treatment in hospitals and 15 died out of the hospital in their quarantines or homes.

Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remain most coronavirus affected areas as 63 peoples have died in Punjab and 24 in KP.

Out of the total 104 deaths that occurred in the last 24 hours, 49 were on ventilators.

The national Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 7.42 percent.

Since the pandemic outbreak out of 867,438 nationwide cases, Punjab with 322,117 cases is on top followed by Sindh with 294,251 cases, KP with 125,392 cases, the ICT with 78,560 cases, Balochistan with 23,655 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 18,056 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) 5,407 cases.

Out of 19,210 Covid-19 deaths countrywide, Punjab with 9,188 deaths is on top followed by Sindh 4,765 deaths of which 12 died on Tuesday, KPK with 3,668 deaths of which 24 died on Tuesday, ICT with 718 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours, AJK with 509 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 255 deaths of which two died on Tuesday, and G-B with 107 deaths.

A total of 12,310,875 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

Some 5,184 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

