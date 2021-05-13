Coronavirus
Pakistan

Toll reaches 67 as another doctor dies of corona in KP

Recorder Report 13 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday succumbed to coronavirus, raising the death toll of doctors to have died in the province from the virus to 67.

According to details, Dr Fazal Raheem was under treatment at a hospital for two weeks after contracting the infection.

According to the Provincial Doctors Association, Dr Fazal Raheem, Senior Pathologist, District Headquarters Hospital, Timergara, Lower Dir was died from corona. Dr Fazal Rahim had been hospitalized for the past two weeks.

Funeral prayer of Dr Fazal Rahim was offered at Kaladag in Timergara and was buried at his native village.

His funeral was attended by the officials of the Provincial Doctors Association, Department of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, other officials of the District Administration, friends, relatives and a large number of people from different walks of life, elders of the areas attended.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

