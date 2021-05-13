Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Tokyo rubber futures up

Reuters 13 May 2021

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses, as they took their cue from the Shanghai market where rubber and other commodities rose. Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for October delivery finished 0.5 yen, or 0.3%, higher at 253 yen per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery rose 0.3% to finish at 14,290 yuan per tonne, while other commodities including copper rose as much as 1.6%.

