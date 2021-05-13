Tokyo rubber futures up

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses, as they took their cue from the Shanghai market where rubber and other commodities rose. Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for October delivery finished 0.5 yen, or 0.3%, higher at 253 yen per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery rose 0.3% to finish at 14,290 yuan per tonne, while other commodities including copper rose as much as 1.6%.