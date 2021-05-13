Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Work on 88pc Karot project completed: Asim Bajwa

Recorder Report 13 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (Retd) Wednesday said that that 88 percent work on Karot hydropower project has been completed.

In a tweet, he said that the hydropower project – the first of its kind under the CPEC – is expected to be completed in April 2022 and is being built on River Jhelum.

Sharing the details of Karot Hydropower Project, he said the investment in it amounted to $1,780 million while 5,000 local people were directly employed for its construction.

The 720-megawatt Karot Hydropower Project was initially due to be completed in 2020. It has the capability to generate 3.249 billion units of clean electricity per year for the national grid.

The project is being developed on a Build-Own-Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis at an estimated cost of $1.98bn including a development cost of $1.698bn and interest during construction of $243m by Karot Power Company Private Ltd, comprising of M/s Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (TGSAIL) and Associated Technologies (Pvt) Ltd of Pakistan.

The project is being constructed on a concrete gravity of 91 metres high dam with a crest length of 320 meters near the village of Gohra.

The dam’s reservoir will be approximately 152m cubic metres in volume, with a length of 27 kilometers. Around 72 homes and 58 businesses were expected to be relocated due to project construction while 2.8-km of the Karot-Kotli road and 8.9-km of the Azad Pattan-Kahuta road were expected to need relocation.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had approved in February 2016 the project's levelized tariff at 7.57 cents per unit for 30 years at an exchange rate of Rs101.6 per dollar. Its groundbreaking ceremony was held in January of that year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asim Bajwa CPEC hydropower project Karot Power Company Private Ltd Associated Technologies (Pvt) Ltd of Pakistan

Work on 88pc Karot project completed: Asim Bajwa

‘Cartelisation’ found behind rise in poultry prices

WB says remittances to South Asia will slow slightly

Oil demand drops as virus surges: IEA

PD allowed to absorb surplus Gencos’ employees in Discos

Qatar pivots to LNG-hungry China in strategy shift

Amazon wins EU court appeal

World could have prevented catastrophe: pandemic panel

GSP plus status: Exports to EU post 17.4pc growth in 10 months

Covid-19 vaccination for 30 & above from 16th

Maldives bans travel from Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.