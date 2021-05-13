Austrian chancellor Kurz probed over lying to MPs

VIENNA: Austria’s Sebastian Kurz said Wednesday that he was being investigated over possible false statements to a parliamentary committee probing corruption, in the latest headache for the conservative chancellor.

“I wish to inform you that... prosecutors have opened an investigation against the head of my office,” Bernhard Bonelli, “and against me”, Kurz told reporters before a cabinet meeting.

Kurz denied any wrongdoing, saying: “I always answered all (the committee’s) questions truthfully.” Prosecutors confirmed in an email to AFP that the investigation had been opened after several complaints were made to them.

The offence of lying under oath carries a prison term of up to three years.

Opposition parties responded to Wednesday’s news by calling Kurz’s position into question, but the 34-year-old insisted the investigation would have no impact on his work and that he would not resign.