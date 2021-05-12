Business & Finance
Romania's central bank holds interest rates
12 May 2021
BUCHAREST: Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.25% on Wednesday, choosing to wait before acting on worries about higher than expected inflation.
Analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month expected policymakers to hold fire on interest rates throughout 2021, although a majority see higher borrowing costs at the end of next year.
