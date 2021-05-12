Pakistan
Anti-state remarks: PML-N MNA Javed Latif sent to jail on 14-day remand
- On May 10, the court extended the physical remand of the PML-N MNA for two days
- Javed Latif was arrested after a session court rejected his bail petition in a case registered against him on charges of inciting people against state institutions
Updated 12 May 2021
(Karachi) A Lahore court sent Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed Latif to 14-day judicial remand in a case related to allegedly delivering anti-state remarks, local media reported on Wednesday.
As per details, Javed Latif was produced before the court on completion of his physical remand.
PML-N MNA Javed Latif was arrested after a session court rejected his bail petition in a case registered against him on charges of inciting people against state institutions. The PML-N leader was arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) near Saggian Pul.
