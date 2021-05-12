Coronavirus
Anti-state remarks: PML-N MNA Javed Latif sent to jail on 14-day remand

  • On May 10, the court extended the physical remand of the PML-N MNA for two days
  • Javed Latif was arrested after a session court rejected his bail petition in a case registered against him on charges of inciting people against state institutions
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 12 May 2021

(Karachi) A Lahore court sent Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed Latif to 14-day judicial remand in a case related to allegedly delivering anti-state remarks, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Javed Latif was produced before the court on completion of his physical remand.

On May 10, the court extended the physical remand of the PML-N MNA for two days.

PML-N MNA Javed Latif was arrested after a session court rejected his bail petition in a case registered against him on charges of inciting people against state institutions. The PML-N leader was arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) near Saggian Pul.

