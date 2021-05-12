Sindh govt allows takeaway facility at restaurants, vaccination centres to remain open during Eid holidays

(Karachi) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the restaurants have been allowed takeaway facility while COVID-19 vaccination centers will remain open during Eid holidays, local media reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a media briefing after a meeting of the coronavirus task force, Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government has permitted a takeaway facility but the restaurants will not use chairs or provide any kind of sitting facility.

“Even those availing the facility will not be allowed to disembark from their vehicles,” he maintained.

The CM pointed out the provincial government has decided that the COVID vaccination facility at Expo Centre will remain open during the Eid holidays. “All vaccination centers will open during Eid in the province,” he highlighted.

Regarding the coronavirus situation in Ramazan, the chief minister said that COVID cases have seen a gradual increase during the month.

“In the first week of Ramazan, the positivity ratio in province stood at 4.71 percent with 23 deaths, followed by 6.31 percent positivity and 43 deaths in the second week, 6.96 percent positivity and 62 deaths in third week while fourth week reported 7.08 percent cases and 64 deaths,” he stated.

He warned that if people would not adopt SOPs then the situation could worsen after Eid.

Murad urged the public to adopt COVID SOPs, warning that last year Eid violations led to a 30 percent increase in virus cases.