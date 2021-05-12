US oil may retest support at $63.88

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $63.88 per barrel, a break below could cause a fall to $62.62.

The unexpected strong bounce on Tuesday is classified as a part of the consolidation from the May 7 low of $63.90.

The downtrend from the May 5 high of $66.76 remains intact and may extend below $63.88, as the trend could be riding on a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the March 8 high of $67.98.

This wave may be much shorter than the wave A, probably to end in $61.35-$62.62 range, based on the strength of the wave B. A rise above $65.75 may be extended to $66.52.

On the daily chart, oil faces a strong resistance zone of $65.65-$66.60. It is undergoing second correction, which is expected to be shallower than the one from the March 8 high of $67.98.

The current correction could complete around $61.79, as suggested by a possible triangle.

