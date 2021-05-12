PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

(Karachi) Expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine against Israeli atrocities, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Imran shared Naom Chomsky's quote, stating: "You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my mother and father, kill my brothers, bomb my country, starve us all and humiliate us all. But am to blame: I shot a rocket back."

The premier stated, "I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine."

At least 35 people were killed in Gaza in fierce clashes between Israel and Hamas.

Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza on Wednesday morning, as the Palestinian groups fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

Israel claimed its jets had targeted and killed several Hamas intelligence leaders.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque that left hundreds of Palestinians dead and injured.

The OIC moot discussed the ongoing attacks against Islamic and Christian holy sites, particularly the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. The meeting endorsed support to Palestine's cause and urged the international community to take steps to save Palestinians from Israeli aggression.