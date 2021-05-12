Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

  • At least 35 people were killed in Gaza in fierce clashes between Israel and Hamas
  • The OIC and Muslim leaders around the world condemned the brutal attack by Israeli forces in Gaza
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 12 May 2021

(Karachi) Expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine against Israeli atrocities, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Imran shared Naom Chomsky's quote, stating: "You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my mother and father, kill my brothers, bomb my country, starve us all and humiliate us all. But am to blame: I shot a rocket back."

The premier stated, "I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine."

At least 35 people were killed in Gaza in fierce clashes between Israel and Hamas.

Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza on Wednesday morning, as the Palestinian groups fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

Israel claimed its jets had targeted and killed several Hamas intelligence leaders.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque that left hundreds of Palestinians dead and injured.

The OIC moot discussed the ongoing attacks against Islamic and Christian holy sites, particularly the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. The meeting endorsed support to Palestine's cause and urged the international community to take steps to save Palestinians from Israeli aggression.

tweet Palestine Gaza PM Imran showing solidarity israel brutality Naom Chomsky quote fierce clashes

PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

Pakistan rules out providing military bases to U.S. for future counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan

21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip

Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden

Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters