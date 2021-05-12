COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16

(Karachi) Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said that COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above will commence on May 16.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Umar said: "As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all Federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated."

He stated, "Starting Sunday the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens."

Earlier, the coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 and 49 years kicked off across the country. The vaccine registration for the age group has been underway since April 27, whereas walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above are underway.

The federal government has launched a digital portal for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination center and get a jab.