COVID-sniffing dogs deployed at New Islamabad Airport

(Karachi) In a bid to detect passengers infected with coronavirus, the authorities deployed dogs at New Islamabad Airport, local media reported.

The dogs have been specially trained to sniff out passengers suffering from COVID-19. Initially, the dogs are deployed as part of a trial at New Islamabad Airport.

The dogs have been provided by Pakistan Army after approval by the administration.

Besides the deployment of sniffing dogs, a four-member team of the Health Ministry has also be deployed at the airport to take samples of suspected COVID-19 passengers.

The decision to deploy sniffing dogs was taken after several cases of fake COVID-19 reports from passengers reported from different airports of Pakistan.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) expressed "grave concern" that passengers traveling to Pakistan from Gulf states have tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival despite being in possession of negative PCR test results.

The CAA stated that on conducting an investigation into the issue, it has been found that passengers traveled to Pakistan using fake PCR negative test results and endangered not only passengers traveling with them, but also undermined the intense efforts being made at the national level to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The authority directed all airlines operating to and from Pakistan to ensure that all passengers traveling to the country possess test results from government-approved labs and that no test results be accepted without a valid QR code.