Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Pakistan

Fight against the 3rd wave of Covid-19: PCJCCI urges govt to follow China’s techniques

Recorder Report 12 May 2021

LAHORE: Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has urged the government to follow China’s method and techniques to fight against the 3rd wave of Covid-19 and stressed to invite Chinese experts to collaborate with local Corona fighting force.

While addressing an emergent meeting of the executive committee on augmenting catastrophe of corona in Pakistan, PCJCCI President S M Naveed proposed implementation of the strict lockdown during the Eid holidays. Senior Vice President, Daud Ahmad, Vice President Khalid Raffique Chaudhry, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and Executive Committee Members unanimously endorsed the suggestion. He said that China’s rigorous lockdowns initially was also considered to be a harsh initiative, but later the official data of one year justified the measure, with a comparatively low death toll and positive caseload.

China has had 100,000 recorded infections; with only around 4,800 deaths linked to Covid-19 after the strict lockdown, he said adding that while much of the world scrambles to prevent new waves of coronavirus from stalling the fragile recovery from recession, the China’s economy seems to be hitting its stride.

The shock of the pandemic has reinforced the trend toward digitization and innovation investment in China and its accelerated impact has been gradually unleashed with the economy going back to normal, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PCJCCI Salahuddin Hanif third COVID wave S M Naveed

