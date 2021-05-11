Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Several shops, hotels, stores sealed for violating COVID SOPs

  • Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fatima Saima also reviewed implementation of SOPs I'm different markets and ensure sale of essential items on government fixed prices.
APP 11 May 2021

HYDERABAD: The district administration Tuesday continued action against violation of COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) in different areas of Hyderabad district and sealed several shops hotels, medical and general stores.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Qaim Akbar Nimai visited different areas of Taluka Latifabad and Qasimabad and sealed Dwago Medical and General store, Discount medical and general store in Latifabad unit 7 while several hotels were also sealed for violating SOPs issued by Sindh government.

The ADC also sealed Shah Jee hotel, Shaheen Juice, Five Minute Piyala hotel, Gul Jalal hotel, Breeze Fish point, Sogat Shireen, Elegant Beauty Clinic and Burger house for violating government restrictions untill further order.

Qaim Akbar Nimai asked people and business community to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) failing which strict action would be taken against them.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fatima Saima also reviewed implementation of SOPs I'm different markets and ensure sale of essential items on government fixed prices.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro along with Pakistan Army and Police personnel visited different areas and sealed 10 shops for violating of SOPs.

Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo along with local artists Qadir Bux Mitho, Tahir Mitho, Mazhar Ali and Sarmad Sakheerani visited Shahbaz Flyover and provide awareness to the general public to wear masks to contain spread of COVID-19.

Mukhtiarkar Rural Fahim Mangi also sealed three shops for violating SOPs and imposed fine of rupees 32000 against them.

SOPs sealed hotels COVID19 Shops Mukhtiarkar Rural Fahim Mangi Gada Hussain Soomro

Several shops, hotels, stores sealed for violating COVID SOPs

Hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after COAS-Afghan leadership meeting: FM

OIC condemns escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 19000 mark

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters