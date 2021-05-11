NCOC issues SOPs for Eidul Fitr prayers

(Karachi) In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued health guidelines for Eidul Fitr prayers.

The NCOC stated that Eid prayers should be offered in open places under COVID-19 protocols. In case prayers are offered indoors, windows and doors of mosques be kept open for adequate ventilation.

It added that overcrowding should be avoided and more congregations should be held at the same time.

The NCOC said that Eid sermon should be brief and comprehensive with minors under 15 years of age, elderly citizens, and those suffering from some illness be stopped from attending congregational prayers.

It advised worshippers to wear masks while places, where Eid prayers will be offered, should have multiple entry and exit points with effective thermal scanners.

The NCOC stated that a distance of six feet should be ensured between rows of worshipers and handshakes should be avoided.

It stressed the need for strict enforcement of SOPs to contain the spread of the coronavirus.