CAA expresses 'grave concern' over fake PCR test results

  • CA states the onus of contributing towards this national cause does not fall on the authority alone but is a responsibility that has to be shared by all concerned stakeholders including airline operators
  • The authority directed all airlines operating to and from Pakistan to ensure that all passengers traveling to the country possess test results from government-approved labs and that no test results be accepted without a valid QR code
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 11 May 2021

(Karachi) The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has expressed "grave concern" that passengers traveling to Pakistan from Gulf states have tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival despite being in possession of negative PCR test results, local media reported on Tuesday.

A notification issued by the CAA stated, "Upon conducting an investigation into the issue, it has been found that passengers traveled to Pakistan using fake PCR negative test results and endangered not only passengers traveling with them, but also undermined the intense efforts being made at the national level to curb the spread of Covid-19."

"The onus of contributing towards this national cause does not fall on the authority alone but is a responsibility that has to be shared by all concerned stakeholders including airline operators," it said.

The authority directed all airlines operating to and from Pakistan to ensure that all passengers traveling to the country possess test results from government-approved labs and that no test results be accepted without a valid QR code.

"Only original reports are accepted prior to checking in passengers for flights and no copies are accepted. Passengers not registered through the Pass Track App are not accepted for travel to Pakistan," the CAA directed airlines.

