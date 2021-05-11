ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after COAS-Afghan leadership meeting: FM

  • Qureshi says US has commenced withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the responsibility now lies on Afghans, as they have to play a vital part in making their country peaceful
  • The Muslim world needs to be mobilized on the issue of Palestine: FM
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 11 May 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after the meeting of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa with Afghan leadership.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Qureshi said that peace in Afghanistan is vital for regional peace and security. He stated that COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa held high-level meetings with the Afghan leadership in Kabul and discussed the Afghan peace process.

"Hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after the meeting," the foreign minister added. He maintained, "We stand by the Afghan people in the peace and stability of Afghanistan."

Shah Mahmood mentioned that the US has commenced withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the responsibility now lies on Afghans, as they have to play a vital part in making their country peaceful.

"Pakistan wishes to see a prosperous Afghanistan," he said.

He stated that dialogue is the only solution to resolve matters between the Afghan government and the Taliban. "Peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of the Taliban and the Afghan government," he highlighted.

The FM said that peace in Afghanistan will also benefit Pakistan and the entire region.

Regarding prime minister's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qureshi said that the three-day visit was extraordinary. He said the PM visited on the invitation of the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and the nation will soon witness positive impacts of the premier's visit.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Saudi Arabia needs more manpower for the fulfillment of Vision 2030, and Pakistan will play its key role in achieving Saudi needs.

"As per Saudi officials, 10 million workers will be needed in the future. Saudi Arabia will create 10 million jobs in the next 10 years," the FM said.

Condemning the Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, he said that Israeli forces are continuously committing violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque and injured hundreds of innocent Palestinian people and worshipers.

He said that the Muslim world needs to be mobilized on the issue of Palestine. "The international community must play its part in ending Israel’s violence."

He said that Pakistan expresses solidarity with the Palestinian people and Prime Minister Imran Khan also made his position clear to the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

