ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

  • Imran says the Board of Investment is being fully activated to provide facilities to the foreign and local investors
  • The meeting was informed that 14 projects worth 978 billion rupees would get approval in the next three months
Fahad Zulfikar 11 May 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that public-private partnership is need of the hour for the country's progress, local media reported on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting to review pace of work on different public-private partnership projects being carried under the Public Sector Development Programme in Islamabad, Imran stressed the active participation of the private sector in the development process of the country.

He added that government is fully committed to providing a conducive environment to the private sector. The premier maintained that the Board of Investment is being fully activated to provide facilities to the foreign and local investors.

During the meeting, the PM was apprised that work on about 50 different public-private partnership model development projects worth billions of rupees under the Public Sector Development Programme is underway in different phases.

The meeting was informed that 14 projects worth Rs978 billion would get approval in the next three months, whereas 18 projects costing billions of rupees would be awarded in the year 2021-22.

The officials told the prime minister that two important projects including Sialkot-Kharian Motorway and Sukkar-Hyderabad Motorway at a cost of 233 billion rupees have been approved by the Public-Private Partnership Authority.

On the occasion, Imran directed the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to present a progress report on the implementation of federal and provincial development projects and also submit detail of the future plans, their distribution at the local level, and the progress made so far.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Public Sector Development Programme Public Private partnership Local investors country's progress conducive environment progress report

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

‘PSDP Plus’plan seeks active private sector participation

Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

Tarin explains impact of spike in global food prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters