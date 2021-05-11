ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Renewable energy powers ahead in 2020: report

  • Installation of new photovoltaic solar panels should also continue to break records, hitting 160 GW by 2022.
AFP 11 May 2021

PARIS: Renewable energy grew at its fastest rate in two decades, driven primarily by gains in China and wind power, the International Energy Agency said in a report Tuesday.

Around 280 gigawatts (GW) of electricity production capacity was added last year, a 45-percent increase from the amount added in 2019, according to the IEA.

That was the biggest gain since 1999, and equivalent to total power production capacity in the 10 Southeast Asian nations in the ASEAN trade bloc.

"The increase in 2020 is set to become the 'new normal', with about 270 GW of renewable capacity on course to be added in 2021 and almost 280 GW in 2022" the IEA said, as nations step up their shift to renewable energy production to meet their obligations to reduce production of greenhouse gasses.

Renewable energy accounted for 90 percent of new electricity generation installed last year.

"Shifting power generation to renewable sources is a key pillar of global efforts to reach carbon neutrality," said the agency which advises developed nations on energy policies.

"But CO2 emissions are set to rise this year because of a parallel rise in coal use, underscoring the major policy changes and investments in clean energy needed to meet climate goals," it added.

The IEA noted that nations pushed forward with plans for renewable production at a record rate despite the Covid-19 pandemic temporarily reducing demand.

New wind turbine installation nearly doubled last year to 114 GW. While the IEA expects the growth rate to slow down a bit in the coming years, it expects they will still be 50 percent higher than during the 2017-2019 period.

Installation of new photovoltaic solar panels should also continue to break records, hitting 160 GW by 2022.

"Wind and solar power are giving us more reasons to be optimistic about our climate goals as they break record after record," said IEA chief Fatih Birol.

China's share of the new renewable energy production installed hit 50 percent last year as projects were rushed to completion ahead of subsidies being phased out, the agency said.

China CO2 emissions IEA gigawatts Fatih Birol Energy Agency energy powers ASEAN trade bloc

Renewable energy powers ahead in 2020: report

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

‘PSDP Plus’plan seeks active private sector participation

Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

Tarin explains impact of spike in global food prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters