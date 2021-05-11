Railways scales down freight rates

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways has markedly scaled down the freight rates of its different services during Eid holidays from May 10 to 16.

The move aims at offering an endurable means of service to cargo and container parties via railways mode during the lockdown period.

Cargo booking rates have been substantially curtailed by 25 percent whereas uniform reduction of 5 percent has been offered in booking of coal and container wagons. The booking fare of online premium train has been slashed by Rs10,000 per wagon.

Prior to that Pakistan Railways has announced 28 up and down Eid special trains within Karachi division during Eid holidays; 14 up and down between Karachi and Hyderabad and 14 up and down between Kotri and Mirpurkhas.

