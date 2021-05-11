NBG chief lauds PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: National Business Group chairman and Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum president Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia was tremendously important for both the brotherly nations.

The main focus of the visit was to increase economic cooperation, facilitation of greater investment and trade and improved bilateral relations to exploit the existing potential.

Mian Zahid Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan desired cemented relations with KSA which is hosting two million Pakistanis contributing to the development of the friendly nation and sending foreign exchange through remittances and Roshan Digital Account.

He said an agreement for the establishment of the Supreme Coordination Council to institutionalize and nurture the political, security and most economic cooperation is also an achievement.

Both sides have agreed to build a stronger investment climate between the two nations to facilitate investors from both sides as presently not among top five countries trading with Pakistan.

Saudi side also lauded the green initiatives of Pakistan and hoped that both the countries will learn from each other and benefit from each other’s experiences for a better future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021