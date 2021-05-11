ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Monday’s early trade: Dow hits above 35,000 mark; Nasdaq drops

Reuters 11 May 2021

NEW YORK: The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Monday on hopes that interest rates would remain lower for longer, while the S&P 500 was subdued as a slide in technology shares offset a surge in commodity-linked energy and material stocks.

The Nasdaq, on the contrary, dropped 1.5% as some of the market leaders of 2020 - Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc - fell between 1.4% and 4%.

The materials sector hit a record high as miners and makers of steel products gained after gold, copper and aluminium scaled new peaks.

The energy index jumped to its highest in more than one year after a cyber attack on top US pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline shuttered a fuel network that transports nearly half of the East Coast’s supplies.

The S&P 500 and the Dow ended at record closing highs on Friday as an unexpected slowdown in monthly jobs growth fuelled bets that the US Federal Reserve would remain accommodative for longer.

With latest economic reports depicting that the US economy is not recovering at the explosive pace as previously forecast, inflation numbers and retail sales data this week could chart the next course for US equities.

“Inflation data is pretty important from a market leadership perspective,” said Keith Parker, head of US and global equity strategy at UBS.

“The number should come in strong, and probably contribute to another leg in the reflation value rotation.”

Breakeven rates on inflation on five-year and 10-year US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), a proxy to inflation expectations, roared to their highest since 2011 and 2013 respectively.

The Russell 1000 value index, which includes economically sensitive financials and energy stocks, added 0.9%, while its tech-heavy growth counterpart shed 1.1%.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 299.59 points, or 0.86%, at 35,077.35, rising for the seventh straight session, while the S&P 500 was down 0.39 points, or 0.01%, at 4,232.21 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 205.65 points, or 1.50%, at 13,546.59.

Economy-linked financials, industrials and healthcare hit fresh peaks and provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500.

Technology, communication services and consumer discretionary that house megacap technology-related stocks were the only S&P sectors in the red.

The NYSE FANG+TM index and Philadelphia semiconductor index declined nearly 3% each.

The Dow transports, considered a barometer of economic health, added about 1.2%.

Cybersecurity firm FireEye rose 4.8% as industry sources said the company was among those helping Colonial Pipeline to recover from one of the most disruptive digital ransom schemes reported.

Tyson Foods Inc dropped 2% after the US meat processor warned rising costs would start to hit profits.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.36-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 214 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 189 new highs and 110 new lows.

Apple Inc aluminium Dow Tesla Inc energy and material stocks Early trade Amazon.com Inc Nasdaq drops

Monday’s early trade: Dow hits above 35,000 mark; Nasdaq drops

Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

Tarin explains impact of spike in global food prices

Bajwa, Ghani discuss Afghan peace process

Discos’ boards: PD notifies names of civil society, consumers reps

July-April 2021: Exports to Afghanistan post 15pc growth

Cabinet exempts Railways business partners from 10pc WHT

Pakistan welcomes ceasefire by Taliban

E-waste recycling matter of national security: report

Hudaiybia Papers Mill case: Govt has decided to hold fresh probe: Fawad

Sri Lanka gets $500m South Korean loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.