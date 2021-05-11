ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘Economic cooperation, investment main focus of PM’s visit to S Arabia’

APP Updated 11 May 2021

LAHORE: The 3-day official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia is very important as the leadership of two countries during their interaction had the main focus on economic cooperation, facilitation of greater investment and trade.

In the past, regular bilateral visits of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia leadership had always played a crucial role in providing impetus to their bilateral and fraternal ties, and close cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, a visionary leader of Pakistan, started his three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last Friday. The main purpose of the visit was consultations with the Saudi leadership to cover all areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment, and energy, and job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce and welfare of the diaspora in the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress and prosperity of both countries.

It was the Prime Minister’s third official visit to Saudi Arabia since he came to power in 2018. The vision of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is closely aligned with that of the Prime Minister, looking to invest in nature-based solutions to address the impact of climate change in the country, Ministry of Climate Change official sources said.

To further strengthen and diversify the bilateral ties, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed various agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s current visit.

The details of agreements and MoUs included: an agreement on establishment of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council, an agreement on transfer of convicted prisoners, a cooperation agreement in the field of combating crimes, an MoU on combating illicit traffic in narcotics, psychotropic substances, drugs and precursor chemicals; a framework MoU between Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Islamic Republic of Pakistan for financing projects in energy, hydropower generation, infrastructure, transport & communication and water resource development, said a joint statement, issued during the Prime Minister’s visit.

At the meetings, the two sides exchanged views on political, regional and international issues of mutual interest while expressing satisfaction over the existing cooperation in bilateral security and military relations, and agreed to further augment collaboration to achieve mutually agreed goals.

Economic and trade relations were also discussed to strengthen and enhance exploring dimensions in investment and opportunities available in the light of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision and Pakistan’s development and business priorities, emanating from a shift from geopolitics to geo-economics, it said. The discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation in other fields, including science, technology, energy, agriculture and culture.

It is a welcoming sign that the Saudi Crown Prince has assured Prime Minister Imran Khan to continue support to his vision to transform Pakistan into a developed and modern welfare state. The two leaders stressed the need for joint and comprehensive efforts by the Muslim countries to strive to achieve international peace and security goals by confronting and rooting out violence and extremism and rejecting sectarianism, the statement said.

The both sides agreed that terrorism should not be associated with any specific religion, civilisation, nationality or group.

In the light of the Arab Peace Initiative (API) and relevant United Nations resolutions, the legitimate rights of the people of Palestine, especially their right to self-determination and establishment of their motherland with pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, should be acknowledged, the two sides said.

They also expressed their full support for a political solution to Libya and Syria, as well as the efforts of the United Nations and its envoys.

The two sides stressed the significance of supporting efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen, based on the Gulf Initiative and its associated implementation mechanism, related national dialogue outcomes and the relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Crown Prince acknowledged while lauding the facilitative role of Pakistan in the Afghan peace process.

An inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement was the only solution to Afghan crisis, the both sides leadership underlined, while urging the Afghan factions to realise the historic opportunity for reaching a political settlement in Afghanistan.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman welcomed the recent military understanding, regarding ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC), based on a 2003 understanding between Pakistan and India.

He also emphasised the importance of dialogue to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially Jammu and Kashmir dispute, to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The Pak-Saudi relations are indeed tied in a strong bond that goes back decades. The Pakistani people have a very special regard and respect for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for being the custodian of Islam’s holiest cities, while economic, military and political ties are also robust.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool. Along with his delegation members, he broke the fast (Iftar), offered Maghrib prayers and Nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabvi.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister held a meeting with Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef A Al-Othaimeen on Sunday and called upon the international community to show a significant and common resolve against intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of difference of thought, belief or religion.

He stressed working together for peaceful co-existence and interfaith harmony.

Imran Khan Saudi crown prince MbS MoUs economic cooperation trade and investment investment main focus of PM PM’s visit to S Arabia Saudi Arabia leadership bilateral visits

‘Economic cooperation, investment main focus of PM’s visit to S Arabia’

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

‘PSDP Plus’plan seeks active private sector participation

Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

Tarin explains impact of spike in global food prices

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.