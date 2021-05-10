Sindh govt appoints Imran Yaqoob as new Karachi Police Chief

(Karachi) The Sindh government has appointed Imran Yaqoob Minhas as the new Karachi Police Chief, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Imran Yaqoob replaces Ghulam Nabi Memon who was serving as the police chief. Memon has been appointed as Additional IGP Special Branch.

The government said that the decision has been taken because of the rise in street crimes in Karachi during Ramazan.

Minhas, who was working for the Special Branch, is the first Sindh police officer, along with Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar, who applied for 60-day leave to protest against the “ridiculing and manhandling” of the Sindh police chief when Captain (retd) Safdar Awan visited Karachi in October 2020.

The new police chief had served as Karachi's IG Traffic, and AIGP Special Branch.

Earlier, the Sindh government appointed Ghulam Nabi Memon as the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, replacing Amir Ahmed Shaikh. Shaikh was posted as AIG Police Operations against an existing vacancy.