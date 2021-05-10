ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

UK Army CDS Gen Nicholas meets COAS Bajwa, discuss Afghan peace process

  • Both dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interests, security and defense cooperation as well as the evolving global geostrategic environment
  • General Patrick acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in the fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region
Fahad Zulfikar 10 May 2021

(Karachi) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) UK Army, General Sir Patrick Nicholas called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) and discussed issues related to regional security, especially developments in the Afghan peace process, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Tuesday.

As per the media wing of the Pakistan Military, matters of mutual interests including the Afghan Peace Process, security and defense cooperation as well as evolving global geostrategic environment were discussed.

The COAS also offered condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and said that the world has lost a highly respected friend.

On the occasion, General Patrick acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in the fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

The army chief thanked the visiting dignitary and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the UK.

