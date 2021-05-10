Jammu and Kashmir is internationally recognized dispute on UNSC agenda, says Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is an internationally recognized dispute on the UN Security Council (UNSC) agenda.

In a tweet on Monday, Qureshi said: "Final settlement of the dispute lies in the UN Security Council resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite."

He added, "Nothing about J&K can be India’s internal matter."

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan would be happy to talk out differences and resolve outstanding issues through dialogue if India is willing to revisit the unilateral decisions it took on August 5, 2019, regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that if India is willing to revisit some of the decisions that it took on August 5, 2019, Pakistan will be more than happy to engage, sit and talk and resolve all outstanding issues.

On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a move to scrap the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370 of the Constitution. The Rajya Sabha also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, which bifurcated the state into two Union Territories-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, both the countries announced a ceasefire at the LoC which was followed by Indus water talks, sporting visas, etc. The prime ministers of both nations pushed for regional rapprochement and exchanged salutary messages.