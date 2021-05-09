ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,915
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
858,026
378524hr
Sindh
291,668
Punjab
317,972
Balochistan
23,324
Islamabad
77,974
KPK
123,842
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Coronavirus claims 26 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  • He said a total of 692 more people were infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 123,842.
APP 09 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed 26 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the health department KP told media men here on Sunday.

He said with 26 more deaths from coronavirus in the province, the death toll in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa risen to 3588, however, 570 corona patients recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of patients recovering from Corona in the province has reached 110,179.

He said a total of 692 more people were infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 123,842.

The number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 10,075 and similarly in the last 24 hours, 143 new cases were reported in Peshawar, 78 in North Waziristan, 74 in Mardan, 68 in Mohmand and 58 in Malakand, the official of the health department KP said.

He said 6,824 diagnostic tests were conducted in one day in the province and with the total number of tests so far conducted reached 1651623.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus claims 26 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KSA acknowledges PM Khan's vision for regional peace, says Saudi FM

PM's Saudi Arabia visit is of key significance in view of regional developments: Qureshi

Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL' show

India's daily COVID-19 deaths near record, calls for nationwide lockdown mount

Republican ex-centrist Stefanik rises on embrace of Trump

NA-249 by-poll: PPP's Mandokhel emerges victorious in recounting of votes

Fire and rehire: Britain's new labour battleground?

Death toll rises to 50 from blasts near Afghan girls school

COVID-19 crisis: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 3,785 new infections in 24 hours

Sadiq Khan wins second term as London's Mayor

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters