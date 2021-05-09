ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,915
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
858,026
378524hr
Sindh
291,668
Punjab
317,972
Balochistan
23,324
Islamabad
77,974
KPK
123,842
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt will file appeal against LHC's decision allowing Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad: SAPM

  • Akbar says volume 55 carries evidence against Shahbaz and trial will begin in light of it after Eid
  • Fawad says letting Shahbaz go abroad will give an impression that influential people could make a mockery of the justice system
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 09 May 2021

(Karachi) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said that the government would file an appeal challenging the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision giving one-time permission to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.

Addressing a press conference along with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday, Akbar said that the government would file an appeal against the LHC decision and will also present its case before the court regarding stopping PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif from going abroad.

He said that the PML-N leaders secured a decision in favor of Shahbaz Sharif over the inclusion of his name in the blacklist. However, when they reached the airport with an order on the blacklist, it emerged that his name was on the person not in list (PNIL), he stated.

“We have volume 55 which carries evidence against Shahbaz and trial will begin in light of it after Eid,” Akbar said. He said if Shahbaz Sharif is allowed to leave then the trial of other co-accused would also be affected.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad Chaudhry said that Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid is much more ill than Shahbaz but she is getting treatment in Pakistan.

He highlighted allowing Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad will mean that special treatment is provided to him other than the hundreds of prisoners languishing in Pakistani jails. "It will give an impression that influential people could make a mockery of the justice system."

He said that they respect the court orders and had implemented them, however, they also have the right to appeal against the decision.

press briefing blacklist Shahbaz Sharif evidence Chaudhry Fawad medical treatment SAPM Shahzad akbar LHC's decision permission to go abroad appeal to be filed volume 55

Govt will file appeal against LHC's decision allowing Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad: SAPM

PM's Saudi Arabia visit is of key significance in view of regional developments: Qureshi

Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL' show

India's daily COVID-19 deaths near record, calls for nationwide lockdown mount

Republican ex-centrist Stefanik rises on embrace of Trump

NA-249 by-poll: PPP's Mandokhel emerges victorious in recounting of votes

Fire and rehire: Britain's new labour battleground?

Death toll rises to 50 from blasts near Afghan girls school

COVID-19 crisis: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 3,785 new infections in 24 hours

Sadiq Khan wins second term as London's Mayor

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters