Govt will file appeal against LHC's decision allowing Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad: SAPM

(Karachi) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said that the government would file an appeal challenging the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision giving one-time permission to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.

Addressing a press conference along with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday, Akbar said that the government would file an appeal against the LHC decision and will also present its case before the court regarding stopping PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif from going abroad.

He said that the PML-N leaders secured a decision in favor of Shahbaz Sharif over the inclusion of his name in the blacklist. However, when they reached the airport with an order on the blacklist, it emerged that his name was on the person not in list (PNIL), he stated.

“We have volume 55 which carries evidence against Shahbaz and trial will begin in light of it after Eid,” Akbar said. He said if Shahbaz Sharif is allowed to leave then the trial of other co-accused would also be affected.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad Chaudhry said that Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid is much more ill than Shahbaz but she is getting treatment in Pakistan.

He highlighted allowing Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad will mean that special treatment is provided to him other than the hundreds of prisoners languishing in Pakistani jails. "It will give an impression that influential people could make a mockery of the justice system."

He said that they respect the court orders and had implemented them, however, they also have the right to appeal against the decision.