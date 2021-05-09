ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
NA-249 by-poll: PPP's Mandokhel emerges victorious in recounting of votes

  • Abdul Qadir Mandokhel bagged 15,656 votes, while PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail got 14,747, showing a victory margin of 909 votes
  • In the recount, TLP candidate Nazir Ahmed Kamalvi lost 457 votes, PSP candidate Mustafa Kamal lost 499 votes, PTI candidate Amjad Iqbal Afridi lost 241 votes and MQM candidate Hafiz Mursaleen lost 504 votes
Fahad Zulfikar 09 May 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Abdul Qadir Mandokhel has emerged victorious by a greater margin after the recounting of votes for the NA-249 by-election, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the recount of votes was held across all 276 polling stations in which PPP’s Mandokhel bagged 15,656 votes, while PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail got 14,747, showing a victory margin of 909 votes.

Earlier, according to unofficial by-poll results, Mandokhel had won with 16,156 votes, while Ismail came in second with 15,473, reflecting a difference of 683 votes.

In the vote recount, Mandokhel lost 500 votes, while Ismail 726 votes.

Similarly, in the recount, TLP candidate Nazir Ahmed Kamalvi got 10,668 votes after a loss of 457 votes; PSP candidate Mustafa Kamal secured 8,728 votes after losing 499; PTI candidate Amjad Iqbal Afridi received 8,681 votes with a loss of 241 votes and MQM candidate Hafiz Mursaleen got 7,007 votes after a decrease of 504 votes.

On May 4, the ECP ordered recounting of votes in the NA-249 constituency by-poll.

The ECP had reserved a verdict on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail’s plea, in which he sought a recount in the NA-249 Karachi by-poll.

Presenting arguments, PML-N’s counsel Salman Akram Raja stated that a large number of Form 45 were not duly signed by the presiding officers, while agents of PML-N were also not given Form 46.

He demanded the ECP to initiate an inquiry into the irregularities that surfaced in the Karachi by-poll. He said that the PML-N will file a separate plea seeking re-polling in NA-249.

Later, the PML-N and PTI, except the PPP boycotted the Election Commission of Pakistan's ruling of recounting of votes in NA-249 over non-provision of Form 45 and 46

