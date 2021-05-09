NA-249 by-poll: PPP's Mandokhel emerges victorious in recounting of votes

(Karachi) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Abdul Qadir Mandokhel has emerged victorious by a greater margin after the recounting of votes for the NA-249 by-election, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the recount of votes was held across all 276 polling stations in which PPP’s Mandokhel bagged 15,656 votes, while PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail got 14,747, showing a victory margin of 909 votes.

Earlier, according to unofficial by-poll results, Mandokhel had won with 16,156 votes, while Ismail came in second with 15,473, reflecting a difference of 683 votes.

In the vote recount, Mandokhel lost 500 votes, while Ismail 726 votes.

Similarly, in the recount, TLP candidate Nazir Ahmed Kamalvi got 10,668 votes after a loss of 457 votes; PSP candidate Mustafa Kamal secured 8,728 votes after losing 499; PTI candidate Amjad Iqbal Afridi received 8,681 votes with a loss of 241 votes and MQM candidate Hafiz Mursaleen got 7,007 votes after a decrease of 504 votes.

On May 4, the ECP ordered recounting of votes in the NA-249 constituency by-poll.

The ECP had reserved a verdict on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail’s plea, in which he sought a recount in the NA-249 Karachi by-poll.

Presenting arguments, PML-N’s counsel Salman Akram Raja stated that a large number of Form 45 were not duly signed by the presiding officers, while agents of PML-N were also not given Form 46.

He demanded the ECP to initiate an inquiry into the irregularities that surfaced in the Karachi by-poll. He said that the PML-N will file a separate plea seeking re-polling in NA-249.

Later, the PML-N and PTI, except the PPP boycotted the Election Commission of Pakistan's ruling of recounting of votes in NA-249 over non-provision of Form 45 and 46