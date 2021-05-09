ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Sadiq Khan wins second term as London's Mayor

  • London Mayot says he will leave no stone unturned to get the city back on its feet
  • Sadiq Khan had criticized Brexit and successive Conservative prime ministers, including his mayoral predecessor Boris Johnson, as well as for a feud with former US President Donald Trump
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 09 May 2021

(Karachi) London Mayor Sadiq Khan has won a second term at City Hall after defeating Conservative rival Shaun Bailey, local media reported on Sunday.

Thanking his supporters in a tweet, Sadiq Khan said: "Thank you London. It’s the absolute honor of my life to serve the city I love for another three years."

He added, "I’ll leave no stone unturned to get our city back on its feet. A brighter future is possible, and we’ll deliver it together."

Labour Party's Sadiq Khan was first elected as London mayor five years ago. The 50-year-old politician is a former human rights lawyer and brought up on a London public housing complex.

He has made a name for himself as a vocal critic of Brexit and successive Conservative prime ministers, including his mayoral predecessor Boris Johnson, as well as for a feud with former US President Donald Trump.

The pair became embroiled in an extraordinary war of words after Khan criticized Trump´s controversial travel ban on people from certain Muslim countries.

In a series of bizarre attacks, Trump accused Khan of doing a "very bad job on terrorism" and called him a "stone-cold loser" and a "national disgrace".

Sadiq Khan wins second term as London's Mayor

