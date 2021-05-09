Shab-e-Qadr tonight

LAHORE: The faithful will mark the Shab-e-Qadr with traditional religious fervour on Sunday night.

Laylatal-Qadr, which is according to the Holy Quran, better than one thousand months, signifies the night when the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The faithful will observe the night while following Covid-19 SOPs in mosques. Special prayers, Nawafil, Milad, Zikr, Quran Khwani will be held to seek mercy and blessings of the Almighty Allah.

The faithful also visit graveyards to seek eternal blessings for the departed souls of their near and dear ones on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021