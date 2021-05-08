World
Blast near school in Kabul leaves 25 dead and dozens injured
- A blast near a secondary school in the Afghan capital Kabul has claimed the lives of at least 25 people, with dozens more injured.
- Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack.
08 May 2021
According to official reports, the explosion took place as students were leaving the building on Saturday.
A Ministry of Education spokesperson has verified that most of those injured were girls.
Developing story
