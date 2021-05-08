Markets
Egypt's GASC seeks soyoil and sunflower oil for arrival July 11-31
- GASC said it wanted at least 30,000 tonnes of soyoil and 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil. The deadline for the offers is May 11.
- GASC will also hold a domestic tender for vegetable oils on Tuesday, the supply ministry said, where it is seeking quantities of at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil.
08 May 2021
CAIRO: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) on Saturday said it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival July 11-31.
GASC said it wanted at least 30,000 tonnes of soyoil and 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil. The deadline for the offers is May 11.
The buyer said that traders should submit bids for payment with 180-day letters of credit and at sight and that it would choose between both offers.
GASC will also hold a domestic tender for vegetable oils on Tuesday, the supply ministry said, where it is seeking quantities of at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil.
The arrival period for the local vegetable oils would be July 16-August 5.
