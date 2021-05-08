Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) increased by 8.99 percent for July-March 2020-21 compared to July-March 2019-20, as most of the major manufacturing sectors posted growth, the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed Friday.

According to provisional Quantum Index numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the LSMI output increased by 22.39 percent for March 2021 compared to March 2020, and decreased by 7.66 percent, if compared to February 2021.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 150.53 points during July-March 2020-21 against 138.11 points during the same period of the preceding year. The LSM data released by the PBS after collecting it from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BOS), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and the Ministry of Industries, showed that the OCAC recorded month-on-month growth of 0.53 percent in March 2021 against previous month, and 2.83 percent growth was recorded year-on-year in March 2021 against March 2020.

The data showed that the Ministry of Industry-related sectors witnessed negative growth of 9.43 percent in March 2021 against February 2021 on MoM basis, while Year-on-Year basis, it registered a growth of 15.39 percent in March 2021 as compared with same month of 2020.

The PBS data said that LSM-related data to the BOS month-on-month witnessed 1.24 percent growth in March 2021 against the previous month, and on YoY basis, BOS witnessed growth of 4.16 percent in March 2021 against March 2020.

The production in July-March 2020-21 as compared to July-March 2019-20 has increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, non-metallic mineral products, fertilisers, and iron and steel products, while it decreased in wood products, engineering products, electronics, paper and board and leather products.

Textile, the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 5.90 percent, food, beverages and tobacco 11.73 percent, coke and petroleum products 12.71 percent, pharmaceuticals 12.57 percent, chemicals 11.65 percent, automobiles 23.38 percent, non-metallic mineral products 24.31 percent, fertilisers 5.69 percent, and iron and steel products 1.66 percent during July-March 2020-21 compared to the same period last year.

The sectors showing decline during July-March 2020-21 compared to July-March 2019-20 included electronics 20.77 percent, engineering products 25.53, leather products 38.26 percent, wood products 45.77 percent, rubber products 12.92 percent, and paper and board 0.60 percent. The petroleum products witnessed an increase of 12.71 percent as its output went up from 9.412 billion liters during July-March 2019-20 to 10.608 billion liters in July-March 2020-21, while on year-on-year petroleum sector witnessed growth of 76.85 percent as its output increased from 687.18 million litre in March 2020 to 1.215 billion litres in March 2021.

High-speed diesel witnessed 20.70 percent growth as its output remained 4.135 billion liters during July-March 2020-21 compared to 3.426 billion liters during the same period of last year, and 118.93 percent growth in March 2021 and remained 484 million liters compared to 221 million liters during the same period of last year.

Furnace oil witnessed 55.41 percent growth in output and remained 211.22 million liters in March 2021 compared to 135 million liters in March 2020 and 9.09 percent growth in July-March 2020-21 and remained 2.049 billion liters compared to 1.879 million liters during the same period of last year.

Motor spirit witnessed 85.15 percent increase in March 2021 and remained 289.24 million liters compared to 156 million in March 2020 and witnessed 26.10 percent growth in July-March 2020-21, and remained 2.5 billion liters compared to 1.99 billion liters during the same period of last year.

The LPG witnessed 40.30 percent growth in March 2021 and remained 76.23 million liters compared to 54.33 million liters in March 2020 and 11.55 percent growth in July-March 2020-21, and remained 657 million liters compared to 589 million liters during the same period of last year.

Jet fuel oil witnessed 33.02 percent growth in March 2021 and remained 63.76 million liters compared to 47.93 million liters in March 2020 and 28.61 percent decline in July-March 2020-21, and remained 465 million liters compared to 652.13 million liters during the same period of last year.

Kerosene oil witnessed 4.50 percent decline in March 2021 and remained 10.25 million liters compared to 10.73 million liters in March 2020 and 0.44 percent increase in July-March 2020-21, and remained 86 million liters compared to 85.63 million liters during the same period of last year.

Sugar witnessed 16.66 percent growth during July-March 2020-21 and remained 5.618 million tones compared to 4.816 million tons during the same period of last year, and registered 55.06 percent negative growth in March 2021, and remained 0.315 million tons compared to 0.702 million tons during the same period of last year.

Cement witnessed 25.14 percent growth during July-March 2020-21 and remained 37.62 million tons compared to 30.065 million tons during the same period of last year, and registered 57.24 percent growth in March 2021, and remained 4.7 million tons compared to 2.99 million tons during the same period of last year.

Tractors witnessed 57.54 percent growth during July-March 2020-21 and remained 36.65 million numbers compared to 23.26 million numbers during the same period of last year, and registered 90.83 percent growth in March 2021, and remained 5.45 million numbers compared to 2.85 million during the same period of last year.

