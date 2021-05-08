PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP

ISLAMABAD: While setting priorities for next fiscal year public sector development programme, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised the importance of incorporating new projects that would increase economic activity and create employment opportunities for more people across the country.

Ahead of leaving on three days visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday, the prime minister held an important meeting with his economic team on development spending for the next fiscal year that would be used as a tool to shift from stabilisation to growth.

The meeting presided over by the prime minister reviewed recommendations regarding proposed Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the next financial year. The meeting also discussed issues related to the ongoing development projects and disbursement of funds under the PSDP for the current financial year, broad contours of development outlay for the next financial year as well as priorities for the new schemes and continuous monitoring of the ongoing projects.

The prime minister directed to finalise the suggestions in the next meeting, in the light of some instructions given during the meeting. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Industry Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Special Assistant Dr Waqar Masood, and senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021