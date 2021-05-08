CPEC: SEZs attract attention of prospective investors

ISLAMABAD: A large number of investors of China, Pakistan, and other countries have shown interest in investing in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being established in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Ambassador of People Republic of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong, called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, here in Islamabad on Friday. Matters related to bilateral relations and projects under the CPEC and the upcoming Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting were discussed.

While discussing the progress on CPEC projects, it was noted that work on Allama Iqbal SEZ in Faisalabad and Rashakai SEZ was progressing smoothly, and a large number of investors had shown interest in investing in these economic zones.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that Pakistan would welcome foreign investors of any country who want to invest in the SEZs. He said that the SEZs under the CPEC would provide maximum facilities to foreign investors. He said that the PTI government would provide amicable environment to facilitate the investors. The minister also emphasised the need for joint ventures between the investors of both the countries (Pakistan and China) in these Zones. The minister also emphasised the need for joint ventures of Pakistan and China in agriculture sector and food processing.

He said that China should provide technical support to Pakistan for research and development of the agriculture sector.

The ambassador said that the Chinese side would continue to actively encourage investors to benefit from investment opportunities in these Zones. Progress on various other infrastructure projects was also discussed.

