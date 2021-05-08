No one ready to trust Imran, claims Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that no one is ready to trust Imran Khan because of his U-turns. Talking to media in Lahore, Shehbaz said that by the Grace of Almighty, he was released with dignity and on merit. “Being in this court in the scorching heat raises my spirit,” he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan focused on pushing the opposition against the wall. “The first time I was out on production order in the National Assembly, I called out the NAB-Niazi nexus, which time later proved. Bashir Memon confirmed my statement on the NAB-Niazi nexus,” he said.

