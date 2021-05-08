Sindh PA concludes pre-budget debate

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday claimed to have improved public life despite financial constraints but opposition sees no change by the PPP rule in the province.

The Sindh Assembly concluded its pre-budget debate with the opposition leader and Chief Minister Sindh raising their point of views on the fiscal plan.

“Despite funds cuts [from federal government], the Sindh government did whatever it could do for public betterment,” Murad told the house, welcoming criticism and recommendations from the opposition.

He said that like other big cities of the country, cases of Covid-19 are also on the rise in Hyderabad and Karachi.

“District East of Karachi and Hyderabad are having 10 percent of cases reported,” he said and added, “The same kind of enforcement will be placed as done previously to cope with the Covid-19.”

Sindh has 92 percent recovery rate of Covid-19 patients, he said and added that the government will complete the target of vaccinating 70 million people. “We have asked the federal government to provide us vaccines,” he added.

Other than budget uplift schemes, Murad said that the government has also allocated seven development projects for Karachi. He also enumerated several other development projects including road infrastructure and water supplies.

Opposite leader, Haleem Adil Shaikh of the PTI said that the PPP government has done nothing for Sindh, however federal government did its share to improve public life.

He said that the federal government is going to issue a total of Rs10 billion business loan for people of Sindh. He said that the federal government’s Ehsas Programme is the world’s “top” monetary dispensation to help the poor.

He said that the Sindh government could only collect eight percent of agriculture tax while public sector education system is deteriorating with every passing day.

The house also adopted an amendment bill on Motor Vehicles to include electric cars in the law for registration. The house now stands prorogued.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021