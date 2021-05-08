ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
May 08, 2021
THE RUPEE: PKR continues to gain value

BR Research 08 May 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR continued to gain value for third consecutive day against USD in both interbank and open market. It however went down against Euro and SR while remaining unchanged against AED in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 40 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.20 and 152.30 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 30 paisas for buying and 40 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.40 and 152.80 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 182.50 and 184 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 41.25 and 41.55 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 40.35 and 40.65 respectively.

Open Bid       Rs 152.40
Open Offer     Rs 152.80
Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

Bid Rate       Rs 152.20
Offer Rate     Rs 152.30
RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee showed strength and appreciated against the major currencies including the US dollar and the British pound in the open currency market on Friday.

According to the currency dealers, the dollar resumed trading on a depressed note and remained under selling pressure. As result, the dollar’s rate declined and ended lower at Rs 152.50 and Rs 153.50 on buying and selling side against the overnight closing of Rs 152.80 and Rs 154.00, respectively.

Likewise, the rupee registered gain against the pound sterling which was purchased and sold at Rs 210.50 and Rs 212.50 on buying and selling counters as compared to previous closing of Rs 211.50 and Rs 213.00, respectively.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee further gained strength against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling) against last rate of Rs153.90(buying) and Rs 154(selling).

It closed at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments are closed on this story.