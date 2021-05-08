WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 07, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-May-21 5-May-21 4-May-21 3-May-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107708 Euro 0.841196 0.838001 0.839523 0.840041 Japanese yen 0.0063816 U.K. pound 0.968038 0.971222 0.969247 U.S. dollar 0.697509 0.698043 0.69838 0.697477 Algerian dinar 0.00521513 0.00521343 0.00522021 0.00520791 Australian dollar 0.539942 0.539238 0.540756 0.538034 Botswana pula 0.0641708 0.0640105 0.0641113 Brazilian real 0.131877 0.129589 0.128145 0.128969 Brunei dollar 0.521697 0.523075 0.524191 0.52371 Canadian dollar 0.571729 0.568809 0.567097 0.568024 Chilean peso 0.000992062 0.000989781 0.000988801 0.000980898 Colombian peso 0.000181346 0.000182192 0.000182982 0.000186484 Czech koruna 0.0325467 0.0324868 0.0324843 0.0325772 Danish krone 0.113125 0.112695 0.112899 0.112963 Indian rupee 0.00943337 0.00943727 0.00945615 0.00940234 Israeli New Shekel 0.213894 0.213796 0.214754 0.214873 Korean won 0.000622165 0.000623944 0.000628584 Kuwaiti dinar 2.31423 2.316 2.31712 2.31412 Malaysian ringgit 0.169114 0.169551 0.169819 0.170033 Mauritian rupee 0.0171809 0.0171833 0.017219 Mexican peso 0.0345579 0.0345434 0.0345331 0.0345453 New Zealand dollar 0.50416 0.500567 0.501716 0.5003 Norwegian krone 0.0836532 0.0839276 0.0838492 0.0838697 Omani rial 1.81407 1.81546 1.81633 1.81398 Peruvian sol 0.182833 0.182543 0.182488 0.183209 Philippine peso 0.0145233 0.0145295 0.014523 0.0144837 Polish zloty 0.183237 0.18304 0.184075 Qatari riyal 0.191623 0.19177 0.191863 0.191615 Russian ruble 0.00935287 0.00932443 0.00927997 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.186145 0.186235 0.185994 Singapore dollar 0.521697 0.523075 0.524191 0.52371 South African rand 0.0488892 0.0483972 0.0482015 0.0483062 Swedish krona 0.082334 0.0821073 0.0825577 0.0825602 Swiss franc 0.767506 0.763932 0.763507 0.764735 Thai baht 0.0223546 0.0223854 Trinidadian dollar 0.103197 0.103212 0.103439 0.103318 U.A.E. dirham 0.189928 0.190073 0.190165 0.189919 Uruguayan peso 0.0158622 0.0158297 0.0158633 0.0158998 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021