Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 08 May 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 07, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         6-May-21       5-May-21       4-May-21       3-May-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.107708
Euro                             0.841196       0.838001       0.839523       0.840041
Japanese yen                    0.0063816
U.K. pound                       0.968038       0.971222       0.969247
U.S. dollar                      0.697509       0.698043        0.69838       0.697477
Algerian dinar                 0.00521513     0.00521343     0.00522021     0.00520791
Australian dollar                0.539942       0.539238       0.540756       0.538034
Botswana pula                   0.0641708      0.0640105      0.0641113
Brazilian real                   0.131877       0.129589       0.128145       0.128969
Brunei dollar                    0.521697       0.523075       0.524191        0.52371
Canadian dollar                  0.571729       0.568809       0.567097       0.568024
Chilean peso                  0.000992062    0.000989781    0.000988801    0.000980898
Colombian peso                0.000181346    0.000182192    0.000182982    0.000186484
Czech koruna                    0.0325467      0.0324868      0.0324843      0.0325772
Danish krone                     0.113125       0.112695       0.112899       0.112963
Indian rupee                   0.00943337     0.00943727     0.00945615     0.00940234
Israeli New Shekel               0.213894       0.213796       0.214754       0.214873
Korean won                    0.000622165                   0.000623944    0.000628584
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.31423          2.316        2.31712        2.31412
Malaysian ringgit                0.169114       0.169551       0.169819       0.170033
Mauritian rupee                 0.0171809      0.0171833       0.017219
Mexican peso                    0.0345579      0.0345434      0.0345331      0.0345453
New Zealand dollar                0.50416       0.500567       0.501716         0.5003
Norwegian krone                 0.0836532      0.0839276      0.0838492      0.0838697
Omani rial                        1.81407        1.81546        1.81633        1.81398
Peruvian sol                     0.182833       0.182543       0.182488       0.183209
Philippine peso                 0.0145233      0.0145295       0.014523      0.0144837
Polish zloty                     0.183237        0.18304       0.184075
Qatari riyal                     0.191623        0.19177       0.191863       0.191615
Russian ruble                  0.00935287     0.00932443     0.00927997
Saudi Arabian riyal                             0.186145       0.186235       0.185994
Singapore dollar                 0.521697       0.523075       0.524191        0.52371
South African rand              0.0488892      0.0483972      0.0482015      0.0483062
Swedish krona                    0.082334      0.0821073      0.0825577      0.0825602
Swiss franc                      0.767506       0.763932       0.763507       0.764735
Thai baht                       0.0223546      0.0223854
Trinidadian dollar               0.103197       0.103212       0.103439       0.103318
U.A.E. dirham                    0.189928       0.190073       0.190165       0.189919
Uruguayan peso                  0.0158622      0.0158297      0.0158633      0.0158998
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

