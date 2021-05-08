Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Friday (May 7, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 154.63 151.07 GBP 215.12 210.14 EUR 186.62 182.33 JPY 1.4175 1.3849 SAR 41.27 40.23 AED 42.11 41.12 =====================================

