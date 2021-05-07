ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

KP introduces mobile vans to vaccinate elderly at their doorsteps

  • In the first phase, three vehicles will roam the outskirts of the provincial capital to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to people of 50 years of age or above.
  • Following a successful trial, the service will be extended to other districts soon, he added.
Syed Ahmed Updated 07 May 2021

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, on Friday, inaugurated the mobile vaccination service in Peshawar to vaccinate elderly citizens at their doorsteps.

In the first phase, three vehicles will roam the outskirts of the provincial capital to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to people of 50 years of age or above.

“The objective of launching the mobile corona vaccination services is to serve and facilitate the senior citizens who cannot go to hospitals or do not want to go due to the prevailing third wave will be vaccinated at their homes,” Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said.

Following a successful trial, the service will be extended to other districts soon, he added.

KP imposes lockdown on Eid

In a separate development, the provincial government has announced a partial lockdown during Eid days to control the spread of coronavirus.

The KP home department issued a notification in line with the recommendations of the National Command and Operations Centre’s decision to lock down the province from May 8 to May 16.

This was decided during a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Covid-19, headed by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

It has been decided to close all commercial and recreational activities across the province. All businesses, shopping malls, and eid bazaars will remain closed during the designated days.

Public transport, however, will remain open on weekends to facilitate those going back home on Eid, whereas tourist destinations across the province will remain closed during the lockdown.

