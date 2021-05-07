ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

  • During the visit, the PM will hold discussions with the Saudi leadership on key issues including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce
  • A number of bilateral agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during PM Imran's visit
Fahad Zulfikar 07 May 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to leave on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today (Friday), local media reported.

As per details, the premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the cabinet.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold discussions with the Saudi leadership on key issues including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of the Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during PM Imran's visit.

The PM will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

Prime Minister Khan will also interact with the Pakistani Diaspora in Jeddah.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Trade Saudi Arabia INVESTMENT economic regional and international issues official visit Saudi leadership key issues Pakistani Diaspora

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced

Afghan journalist shot dead day after Taliban warning

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters