PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to leave on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today (Friday), local media reported.

As per details, the premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the cabinet.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold discussions with the Saudi leadership on key issues including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of the Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during PM Imran's visit.

The PM will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

Prime Minister Khan will also interact with the Pakistani Diaspora in Jeddah.