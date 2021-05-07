PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

(Karachi) The government has placed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal's name on the Exit Control List (ECL), local media reported on Friday.

As per details, the Ministry of Interior has placed Ahsan Iqbal's name on the no-fly list keeping in view the corruption cases he is facing. His name was added to the ECL after the approval of the federal cabinet.

Iqbal is facing the Narowal Sports City reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Last year in November, the national graft buster filed the reference against the former federal minister.

As per the NAB, the sports city project was undertaken on the instructions of Ahsan Iqbal without any feasibility in 1999 was initially approved at a cost of Rs34.74 million by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), which Iqbal headed.

Iqbal illegally directed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and NESPAK to increase the project’s scope, enhancing the cost to Rs97.52 million, the NAB added.