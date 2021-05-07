ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Twitter suspends accounts skirting Trump ban

  • The ex-president launched a page on his website earlier this week promising comment "straight from the desk of Donald J Trump."
AFP 07 May 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter on Thursday confirmed that it pulled the plug on several accounts trying to skirt its ban on former president Donald Trump by promoting his blog posts.

The ex-president launched a page on his website earlier this week promising comment "straight from the desk of Donald J Trump."

The page was made public just before Facebook's independent oversight board on Wednesday upheld the platform's ban on Trump.

Twitter accounts with names playing on Trump themes and seeking to amplify the Trump website posts were taken offline, according to the platform.

"As stated in our ban evasion policy, we'll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account," a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.

Twitter said it permanently suspended Trump's account after the deadly January 6 Capitol riot because there was a risk he would further incite violence, following months of tweets disputing Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

False and misleading claims about American politics have plummeted, a trend for which Twitter and Facebook are keen to take credit. With Trump muted, Biden less engaged on social media, and no election cycle underway, Americans are now living in a different media ecosystem.

"The single most important thing was de-platforming Donald Trump," said Russell Muirhead, a Dartmouth University professor and co-author of "A Lot of People Are Saying," a book whose title plays on one of Trump's most popular sayings, used when promoting unproven theories.

"It has removed a daily blizzard of misinformation from the ecosystem," Muirhead told AFP. "Not being bombarded is helping people's misinformation immune systems to reset themselves and recover."

Social media was long Trump's weapon of choice, letting him fire off comments without having to explain or back claims.

Twitter President Facebook's Donald J Trump

Twitter suspends accounts skirting Trump ban

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced

Afghan journalist shot dead day after Taliban warning

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters