May 07, 2021
Pakistan

British HC meets Shehbaz

07 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner, met PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif at the British High Commission, Islamabad, said a press release.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khan Khaqan Abbasi and PMLN Secretary Information Maryam Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the British assistance to Pakistan during the new coronavirus pandemic.

He extended his condolences to the British High Commissioner for the covid-19 deaths in Britain.

Shehbaz said at a time when the pandemic has gripped the entire world, mankind needs to work together against this scourge as it concerns the survival of all humanity.

The former Chief Minister Punjab said Britain and Pakistan have a long history of bilateral relations.

Shehbaz said a very unique aspect of this relationship between the two countries is that for Pakistanis, the UK is like a second home.

The Pakistani community in the UK is playing a vital role in strengthening and promoting ties between the two countries, he said.

He said boosting cooperation between the two countries is in their mutual interest.

Shehbaz extended his condolences to the Duke of Edinburgh on the death of Prince Philip and conveyed his condolences to the royal family. A minute’s silence was also observed for the late Prince Philip.

Issues of regional importance, especially the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, were also discussed on the occasion. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

