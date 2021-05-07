Electoral reforms: NA speaker forms parliamentary committee

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser constituted a five-member Parliamentary Committee to further the agenda of electoral reforms and to engage the opposition for seeking their consensus.

The Parliamentary Committee comprises Federal Ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, and Asad Umer, Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, and SAPM Malik Amir Dogar.

Speaker Qaiser formulated this committee as Prime Minister Imran Khan also wrote a letter to the speaker regarding initiating the task of electoral reforms through constitution of a Parliamentary Committee.

He remarked that electoral reforms are imperative to gain public trust in the electoral process.

He also mentioned that completing the process of electoral reforms before the next general elections would ensure transparency and fairness.

